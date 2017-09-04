While Kangana Ranaut has dug out the controversial episode with Hrithik Roshan yet again, reports suggest it is a part of her revenge plan against the actor.

Although the fight between the two stars had become a thing of past, Kangana stirred the pot again. She had come up with some fresh allegations against her alleged ex-boyfriend, and looks like this time the actress is adamant to break Hrithik's silence.

While so much is being said about their alleged affair, followed by a split and then a legal battle, one report claims it is the leaked private emails that irked Kangana the most.

When the Kangana-Hrithik row was at its peak some months back, Hrithik had allegedly leaked some private emails, claiming that those were sent by the Queen actress to him. The emails included some private conversation. This reportedly irked Kangana to a point that she now seeks revenge against Hrithik.

"She was horrified when he circulated the email sent to him during their alleged relationship, to the media. She kept wondering to those close to her why he did this to her," SKJ Bollywood News quoted a source as saying.

"Kangana is not the kind of woman who will rest easy after being humiliated. She is planning her revenge. In fact, during a television interview she has very clearly asked for an apology from Hrithik Roshan for causing her emotional trauma. Hrithik may think Kangana has moved on. But she has not. She wants a closure on a chapter of her life that has scarred her for keeps," the source added.

While the outspoken actress has been making various allegations at Hrithik, the actor has till now not reacted to it. However, Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan came up in support of him, and shared a photo on social media, calling him a "good soul".