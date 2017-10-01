The second season of The Grand Tour is underway. Ahead of it, Amazon has revealed a few major changes in the show's format. The motoring show, hosted by the former Top Gear trio — Clarkson, Hammond and May, garnered a lot of popularity during its first season.

In the first series, the host trio has travelled across the world along with the show's travelling tent. But the Amazon bosses have decided not to move the tent further as the tent has been put at a fixed location in the Cotswolds in the United States for the Season 2.

"It's clear that the most popular 'Grand Tour' element of the show is when the chaps are roaming the globe on their big adventures and road trips, so that's what we're doing a lot more of for this series," Andy Wilman, Executive Producer of The Grand Tour said in Amazon's recent announcement. "We'll keep the studio in one place, and given how accident prone they are at the minute, that can only be a good thing!"

"Given their sore joints, struggling lungs and combined age of 158, the studio tent has been given a new home in a charming location in the Cotswolds."

From Richard Hammond's fatal Rimac Concept One crash to Jeremy Clarkson's battle with pneumonia, it is been a rocky time for the Amazon Prime's motoring show this year. Although the first half of The Grand Tour Season 2 has been filmed in various locations such as Croatia, Switzerland, Dubai, Spain, and Mozambique, the rest of the show will be filmed in the Cotswolds.

Anyway, TGT fans can still witness the show live at the estate. Amazon UK is accepting applications online now, and the process closes on 12:00 AM BST on Tuesday, October 3.

Congratulations internet, you broke our application form. Turns out a lot of you wanted to apply. Fixed it now.?https://t.co/04gc25Rkff pic.twitter.com/yjwkpa0nX1 — The Grand Tour (@thegrandtour) September 26, 2017

The Grand Tour Season 2 will arrive on Amazon Prime at the end of 2018 as the filming of the rest of the season will reportedly end on December 19.