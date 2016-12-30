Ardent fans of Kumkum Bhagya know that the two lead actresses Sriti Jha (Pragya) and Leena Jumani (Tanu), who fight and conspire against each other on the show, share a great bond off-screen.

Kumkum Bhagya actor Shabir Ahluwalia and wife Kanchi Kaul party with Sriti Jha and others

The two good friends have now flown down to Thailand to welcome the New Year. According to the Times of India, the actresses will be accompanied by their former co-star Arjit Taneja, who played the role of Purab. Leena, who is quite active on Instagram, shared some pictures from their trip. Besides the Kumkum Bhagya actors, Sriti's rumoured boyfriend Kunal Karan Kapoor can also be seen in the photos.

The actors have kept a bank of episodes ready for the New Year's week before taking the break. "We have kept a bank of episodes ready for the New Year's week so that everyone is able to welcome 2017 with their loved ones. Usually, we have one or two days off but for the first time, the entire team including cast and crew are on leave for four days," a source from the sets told the daily.

Meanwhile, viewers will witness a major twist in the storyline when Pragya and Purab (Vin Rana) will be seen getting close in the upcoming episodes.

This will surely leave the viewers in shock as Pragya considers Purab her brother. However, fans can heave a sigh a relief as the duo will not get close in reality; instead they will be misunderstood by the family. According to reports, Purab will make an effort to save a kidnapped Pragya, when Alia (Shikha Singh) and Tanu click pictures of Pragya and Purab in an inappropriate manner to blackmail them later.