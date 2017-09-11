The fans of Shah Rukh Khan are eagerly waiting for the release of Aanand L Rai's next movie, in which SRK will play the character of a dwarf. The film-maker has now given some hint on the release date and title of the film.

Rai said that he is planning to release the movie in December 2018, but he will announce the title of the movie soon.

"I feel honoured to work with Shah Rukh and I will take some time for the film to move forward. I will take another year and a half. We are targeting 2018 December for release. Nothing has been decided yet but we will announce the title very soon," The Times of India quoted Rai as saying.

Earlier, the director had revealed why he chose to make a movie on a dwarf. "I loved seeing Hrithik Roshan fly off a 250-feet building. It was brilliantly done, but deep down I felt this wasn't us. Apart from our mythological demigods, Indians aren't ready for superheroes, we are, in fact, very short still. That's what made me want to live life from the perspective of a dwarf," he had told Mumbai Mirror.

There was a buzz that Shah Rukh will not be seen playing the dwarf's role. Apart from SRK, the movie will also have Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in key roles. Even Salman Khan will reportedly have a cameo in the film.

After Jab Harry Met Sejal failed to impress the audience, a lot will be at stake for Shah Rukh with his next release.