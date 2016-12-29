Zee TV is set to entertain viewers with a new show, Woh Apna Sa, which will star Ssudeep Sahir, Disha Parmar and Ridhi Dogra Vashisth in lead roles. The series has been making a huge buzz since it marks the return of Disha and Ridhi on screen after many years.

The promo of Woh Apna Sa, which was released recently, has already raised the curiosity levels among fans. The latest buzz is that the show will go on air from January 23 at 10pm.

Woh Apna Sa will replace Yeh Vaada Raha, which features Sonal Vengurlekar and Zain Imam in the lead roles, Tellychakkar.com reported. Yeh Vaada Raha has had a good run for one-and-a-half years. However, it had been witnessing a drop in its Television Rating Points (TRPs) for some time, which made the producers decide to pull the plug.

Confirming that the show would go off air, Sonal told the website: "The decision came in as a little shock to me. I will surely miss shooting on the set. It's been more than a year that I have been a part of Yeh Vaada and this cast and crew is like a family to me. I thank each one of them. I am open to new projects now."

Meanwhile, Disha, who rose to popularity with her portrayal of Pankhuri in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, recently made headlines when she was replaced by Niti Taylor of Kaise Yeh Yaariaan fame in an upcoming show Bhaukaal, now retitled Ghulaam.

Earlier, Disha was also considered for the role of the grown-up Rani in Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, which went through the time jump of a generation. The actress had taken the screen test but could not bag the role.