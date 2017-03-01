Bollywood's rising star, Tiger Shroff, has made a large number of fans since he made his first appearance with Heropanti on the silver screen. Not many people know that the actor, who has impressed with his dance and stunt skills, is actually shy-natured.

The son of Jackie Shroff is not like his father, who is quite extrovert and fun loving. Tiger is loved for his shy nature, his perfect body and his hot dance moves. Tiger, who is a big Michael Jackson fan, is quite excited about his next movie, Munna Michael.

Inspired from MJ, the shy boy used to copy his moves and dance behind the doors as a child. With Munna Michael, he says he is paying tribute to the legend. "I think MJ is immortal. He never misused his power, there was so much of positivity about him. I still listen to his songs and I remember when I was younger, I used to lock myself in my room and try to dance like Jackson. I loved doing that," Tiger told SpotboyE.

"I am a very shy person. I don't think my mom and dad knew what I was up to," he said with a laugh. Fans are excited and eagerly waiting for Tiger's Munna Michael, in which he looks smoking hot. He will share screen space with Raees actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in it.

The handsome hunk will also be seen in Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2 and will reportedly share screen space with debutant Sara Ali Khan. Apart from his movies, Tiger also makes headlines for his link-up with Disha Patani.

The Kung Fu Yoga actress and Tiger are reportedly seeing each other since they started their career in Bollywood. It has been said that the hunk has tried to cast Disha in his films, including Baaghi and SOTY, but the makers didn't agree.