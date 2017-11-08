A friend of Bigg Boss 11 contestant Shilpa Shinde has added to the ongoing debate of the picture that recently surfaced on the internet showing a girl having a close resemblance Shinde getting cosy with a man.

While International Business Times, India, could not verify the authenticity of the photo, this friend of Shilpa Shinde has now put in her two cents on the matter.

"In today's day and age, there are many ways to tamper with a person's image. It is completely fabricated or may be a look alike's photo. Nowadays everything can be photoshopped and morphed," Shilpa Shinde's friend — who wished not to be named — was quoted as saying by Business of Cinema.

People on social media have suggested that it might be Shilpa without makeup, while others have concluded that this is a doppelganger.

The topic of Shilpa Shinde's MMS video came into the limelight when Vikas Gupta was made to stand in the box for the accused in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday, November 4.

Shilpa Shinde, who has locked horns with Vikas Gupta since Day 1 in the Bigg Boss house, had accused him of making her MMS after she was ousted from the &TV show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain. However, Vikas denied the allegations.

Shilpa told Salman she accused Vikas and the makers of the show of this act, and didn't specifically point fingers at him.

Vikas also admitted to being in a relationship with Shilpa during her stint in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain.

Earlier, South actress Gehana Vasisth had claimed Shilpa was in a sexual relationship with Vikas before her stint in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain saw a sudden end.

Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta are two contestants who couldn't tolerate each other ever since they have entered into Bigg Boss house.

A major fight broke out between the two in the first episode itself and their quarrel seems to be neverending.