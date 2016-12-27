Aamir Khan's Dangal has been applauded by several celebrities and Salman Khan is one of them. Salman even called Aamir and shared his experience.

Although Salman had earlier tweeted that he hates Aamir professionally, the latter said that the Sultan actor loves him and liked Dangal. "Salman loves me. I am so happy that he liked Dangal so much. He called and excitedly spoke about each and every aspect of the film," Aamir told Bollywood Hungama.

Dangal review: Here is what Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Ranveer Singh and others have to say

Earlier, Salman had taken to Twitter and had praised Dangal in his unique style. "My family saw #Dangal today evening and thought it was a much better film than #Sultan. Love u personally Aamir but hate u professionally," Salman had tweeted earlier.

Aamir also had responded saying, "@BeingSalmanKhan Sallu, in your 'hate' I feel only love. 'I love you like I hate you'."

Dangal is a sports biopic on the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his two daughters - Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari. Aamir also talked about the Phogat family's experience of watching the movie.

"Geeta watched the film and I found it funny that even though she knew what will happen next, she was nervous. Mahavir ji was moved. He had tears in his eyes," Aamir told the publication.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal has been performing brilliantly at the box office since day one. The movie has collected over Rs 100 crore in just three days of its release and is having a very strong hold at the box office.

While Aamir played the role of Mahavir, debutants Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra played the characters of Geeta and Babita respectively. Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar portrayed the younger version of the two girls.