Popular television actor Shaheer Sheikh, who is ruling hearts as Dev Dixit in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 2, is undoubtedly one of the finest actors in the industry.

The good-looking actor is also a star in Indonesia and enjoys a massive fan-base there. Known to be a workaholic, Shaheer juggles between two Indonesian shows besides Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, and flies in and out of the country quite often.

An India Forums report has now said Shaheer has bagged another Indonesian project and will now work on multiple projects simultaneously. The show titled Malaikat Tak Bersayap will see him play the character of an angel for the first time in his career.

Meanwhile on Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Sonakshi (Erica Fernandes) agreed to not stop Dev from handling the kids for the next one month. The Dixit family then welcomed a modern nanny for Shubh. While Sonakshi got worried on seeing the nanny carry her baby, Ishwari and Radha were sceptical about the nanny taking responsibility of the child instead of Sonakshi.

The only family members who were happy with the gorgeous lady were Dev and Vicky.

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi broke a million hearts when it went off air in August, but fortunately it returned with a new season in a few weeks.

Speaking about the reason for the show going off air, producer Yash Patnaik had said since more fans opted to watch the series on YouTube rather than on television, the Television Rating Points (TRPs) started dropping considerably, resulting in the show being pulled.