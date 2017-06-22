Director Kabir Khan was all thrilled to work with Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) in Salman Khan's Tubelight and he said the scene featuring both the superstars will be the biggest highlight of the movie.

Kabir Khan said he knew Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri from his college days in Delhi. The actor was a senior of the director in the film school and the latter used his notes to study. In fact, he was the only person from the industry Kabir knew when he came to Mumbai. Kabir said the King Khan accepted the role without a second thought when he approached him with the cameo.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were first seen together in Rakesh Roshan's 1995 film Karan Arjun. The duo is coming together in one frame after many years. "It was beautiful. These days they are close friends (laughs) so, there was a lot of warmth and affection," Kabir told The Indian Express.

"That day the entire crew became an audience. Everybody left their work and was watching the shoot. Just the energy of the two of them... Both of them are powerhouses and to see them after 20 years, it's going to be a treat. You may or may not like the movie but that scene everybody will enjoy because first, it is a very important scene, it is a very sweet scene and secondly, shooting it was a treat," he added.

Talking about his experience with Shah Rukh Khan, Kabir said he found many similarities in both Khans' approach. They act instinctively without much preparation. SRK heard his reading and did the scene without asking many questions. "When we were on set, I said let's do this and that and he pretty much followed what I was saying and then brought what only he could bring in," the director said.

Tubelight, which depicts how people get affected when the countries go to war, is set to hit the screens across the globe on June 23. The movie is going to be a treat for the warring fans of Khans. Shah Rukh Khan's cameo is expected to reflect on the film's collection.