Preity Zinta, who got married in 2016 to boyfriend Gene Goodenough, made headlines of pregnancy a few days ago. The diva was reportedly spotted covering her "baby bump", but a recent video proves it was just a rumour.

Preity posted a video of her work-out on Instagram. It shows her flat stomach and how hard she's working to stay fit.

But indications of this could have been gleaned from as early as her appearance at the Jio FIlmfare Awards 2018 on January 20.

Here's the video and photos proving Preity is not pregnant:

A post shared by Preity Zinta (@realpz) on Jan 20, 2018 at 11:53pm PST

A post shared by Preity Zinta (@realpz) on Jan 22, 2018 at 12:03am PST

The rumour started doing the rounds after the actress was snapped outside a popular hangout in the suburbs of Mumbai on January 18.

In the pictures from that day, Preity seemed to be hiding her baby bump with a black scarf. Dressed in a comfortable black printed dress, the gorgeous actress paired it with a handbag, black glares and slippers. However, it was the scarf that sparked speculations regarding her pregnancy.

The dimpled beauty of Bollywood kept her marriage with her beau Gene Goodenough under tight wraps. The Veer Zara actress tied the knot with Gene in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles on February 29, 2016.

Preity was seen in South Africa in November last year enjoying with her husband. Mrs Goodenough looked joyous while taking a walk in the wild watching cheetahs on an African safari. While exploring the wildlife, Preity clicked a picture with her husband and posted it on her Instagram page. It went viral in no time.

Preity and Gene give their fans serious relationship goals. Her Instagram page is filled with lovely pictures with her hubby as they explore the world together.

While nothing much is really known about the actress and Gene's affair, it was in a recent interaction with fans that she revealed she first met him in Santa Monica in Los Angeles, and they decided to get hitched about dating for five years.