Lava has announced four new smartphones in India - Lava Z60, Z70, Z80 and Lava Z90 which make up Lava's all-new Z-series. All four phones are positioned in the Rs.5,000 – Rs.10,000 price bracket and will come with improved camera features like dual bokeh mode. But the main draw with these phones is Lava's "Money-back" guarantee.

The Lava Z-Series are designed in-house by Lava and manufactured locally in India. Lava also introduced for the very first time, a new offer along with the phones called "Lava Money Back Challenge" to help customers buy LAVA phones with confidence. Lava had also announced a two-year warranty for Lava feature phones in August this year.

As part of the offer, customers who buy any Lava phone from October 1 to December 31 this year can avail a full refund of their money by returning the device within 30 days of purchase in case they are not happy.

"This challenge will serve as a confident reason for customers to be associated with LAVA. We are sure that customers will find our new products and the offer exciting and valuable." LAVA's Product Head, Gurav Nigam, said in a statement.

Coming to the phones, Lava Z90 is the most premium of the four models with a bigger 5.2-inch HD IPS display and 2.5D curved glass. It comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and features a dual 8MP+2MP camera setup on the back. The primary camera features include f/2.0 aperture and LED flash. The front camera is an 8MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture and a dedicated selfie flash. The Z90 comes embedded with a fingerprint sensor and is priced at Rs. 10,750.

The cheapest among the four smartphones is the Lava Z60. The Z60 features a 5-inch HD IPS LCD display with 2.5D curved glass on top. It comes in 1GB RAM/ 16GB storage and has a 5MP rear camera with autofocus and a 5MP front camera with flash. Feature-wise, the smartphone supports dual bokeh mode which automatically adds a blur to the background in both the front and rear cameras. The Lava Z60 is priced at Rs. 5,500.

The Lava Z70 as the name suggests is a slight upgrade over the Z60. The Z70 features the same 5-inch HD display but comes with higher 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. The front camera on the Z70 is an 8MP shooter while the rear is a 5MP camera. The addition of a fingerprint sensor and support for app encryption take the Lava Z70's price to Rs. 8,000.

The penultimate phone in the Z-series, Lava Z80 is priced at Rs. 9,000 and like its smaller siblings it features a 5-inch IPS LCD screen with 2.5D curved glass. It gets a boost in terms of RAM to 3GB with the same 16GB storage. Unlike the Z70, the Z80 has a 8MP rear camera with autofocus and a 5MP front snapper with flash.

All the phones- Z60, Z70-Z80 and Z90 run Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box and will be available online on Amazon and Flipkart and across retail stores.