On August 21, Xiaomi launched its much-anticipated budget phone Redmi Note 5A in Beijing for a starting price of 699 Yuan (about $106 or Rs. 6,842). Two other versions of the handset, which was said to have a flagship build quality, were also announced at the time.

While the standard version with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage is powered by the Snapdragon 425 processor, the higher-end models are equipped with the Snapdragon 435 with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB + 64GB storage, respectively. All three versions of the Redmi Note 5A, however, feature dedicated microSD slots and dual SIM slot.

Although the Redmi Note 5A immediately went on sale after it was launched, the top-end version with Snapdragon 435, 4GB RAM and 64 GB native storage was not made available. On Friday, Xiaomi put the device up on sale on its website on Friday with a price tag of 1199 Yuan (about $183 or Rs. 11,736).

However, it was apparently a flash sale as the handset is currently not available on the official Mi Mall, Gizmo China reported, adding that the company is yet to disclose when the phone will be available to buy next.

While Xiaomi is highly expected to release the Redmi Note 5A in other markets like India before the year end, it's safe to assume that it will be a while before the phone hits stores outside of China.

The Redmi Note 5A features a 5.5-inch HD screen with a metal-clad cover on the back. The phone packs a 3,080mAh battery with Type-C charging port.

When it comes to cameras, the smartphone comes with a feature-rich 16MP front-camera with f/2.0 aperture, dedicated LED flash and full HD video recording. There is also a 13MP rear snapper with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash and PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus).

In addition, the 3GB and 4GB versions also feature a fingerprint sensor.