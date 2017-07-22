Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo are all set to walk down the aisle in October, and Descendants of the Sun theme park in Taebaek, Gangwon Province want the couple to hold their wedding ceremony there.

City officials reportedly visited Battleship Island actor Joong Ki's agency and relayed their wishes for the pair to hold their ceremony at the theme park, which was built around the Descendants of The Sun set. It features the Urk church and a statue of the couple kissing.

"I and 50,000 citizens of Taebaek sincerely hope the wedding takes place at the Descendants of the Sun theme park where the TV drama was filmed and the love between the two blossomed," an official from Taebaek said, according to Asia One.

Joong Ki and Hye Kyo are set to tie the knot on October 31, but they are yet to release much information about their wedding.

Recently, Joong Ki's father spoke about the actor's upcoming wedding and said he was glad the actor is finally engaged.

"[Song Joong Ki] is at the best age to get married so I'm glad he's engaged," the actor's father said, according to Soompi. "As parents, we've decided to respect our son's decision. People were saying I was against their marriage, but that's a misunderstanding."

The proud father added: "Now that my son will be having a stable family after marriage, I hope he works even harder to become an actor who can also be responsible for his household. I think my son will be able to achieve that."

Joong Ki and Hye Kyo fell in love while filming military drama Descendants of the Sun.