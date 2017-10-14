Audience always gets excited when two popular actors, who are father-son, mother-daughter or father-daughter, appear on the silver screen together.

While Varun Dhawan's collaboration with his father David Dhawan made Judwaa 2 a hit, there's another famous Bollywood father-daughter duo who will share screen space in a movie.

They are Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. Both of them are set to do a Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film titled, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The title is from a track in the Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala-starrer 1942: A Love Story (1994).

According to Mid-Day, the movie will be directed by Vidhu's sister, Shelly Chopra. Vidhu announced this upcoming movie at the opening ceremony of Jio MAMI film festival on Thursday.

Sonam shared the news on Twitter and wrote: "Super excited."

It looks like Anil is now busy doing films with his kids. Last month, reports suggested that he will play father to his real life son Harshvardhan Kapoor in Abhinav Bindra's biopic.

Anil also played uncle's role in his nephew Arjun Kapoor's movie, Mubarakan. His and Arjun's chemistry garnered appreciation in this flick, which did quite well at the box office.

Now, Anil is collaborating with daughter Sonam. However, his role has not been announced yet.

Meanwhile, Sonam is busy shooting for Veere Di Wedding. It is her sister Rhea Kapoor's production movie, which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania alongside the Neerja actress.

Several photos and videos from the sets are doing the rounds on social media. Take a look here:

To all my veeres!!! This one coming next year summer is for all my friends !!! Cause friends are the new family!!#BestieOverTheRestie pic.twitter.com/5jBNa1o3IM — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) September 18, 2017