An old photo of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh kissing each other started doing the rounds on social media.

The sizzling picture shows Deepika grabbing Ranveer by his collar, and the duo engaging in a lip-lock. One fan shared the photo on social media, and soon others started sharing it and commenting on it.

The picture reportedly is from a photoshoot for Vogue in 2015. The photo is not very clear, and appears to be not the final product of the photoshoot, but just a snap from the same.

The fan shared the image with the caption reading, "My entire existence got shook with this #DeepVeer Hawwwwwwttttttt". Ranveer's look in the photo suggests this picture was clicked around the time of Bajirao Mastani release.

Rumoured to be dating each other, Ranveer and Deepika often make news for their sizzling chemistry, both onscreen as well as off screen. There are a number of photos on the internet wherein the two are seen engaging in PDA with kisses and hugs. Check the latest viral kissing photo of Ranveer and Deepika here:

However, this latest viral photo of the two stars appears to be one of the hottest. Although, the two have never admitted being in a relationship in public, their level of comfort with each other, and their fondness for each other is quite apparent.

Recently, there were reports saying that the two had moved in together at Ranveer's apartment in Mumbai. Reports had stated that Deepika shifted to her rumoured beau's abode as that falls closer to the sets of their upcoming movie Padmavati.

Some other reports had claimed that director Sanjay Leela Bhansali had asked Ranveer and Deepika to avoid being snapped together in public. The film-maker reportedly did not want the two rumoured love birds to make news of their affair public before the release of Padmavati.