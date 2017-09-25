Remember we had told you about Pune-based two-wheeler-maker Bajaj's plans to update some of its motorcycles in India by December this year, and that Platina would be the first off the block?

True to the guess, Bajaj has reportedly started rolling out its new Platina motorcycle with cosmetic updates, and reports suggest that there is also a change in its name.

The new Platina is called Comfortec. According to a report in ThrustZone, the new Bajaj Platina Comfortec has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs 45,350 (ex-showroom) and is available for purchase across showrooms of the company.

2017 Bajaj Platina Comfortec: What is new?

Report says the new Bajaj Platina Comfortec comes with a host of changes — from its engine to suspension.

In the new avatar, while the overall design and the proportion of the Platina is the same as the current model, it now gets headlamp fairing and headlight with Daytime running Lights (DRLs).

It also gets new graphics in the rear and a Platina decal in golden colour on the tank.

To be available in Red, Black and Blue colour, the new Platina Comfortec also has revised suspension.

It continues to come powered by a 102cc single-cylinder two-valve DTS-I engine that is now BS-IV compliant. It develops 8bhp of power at 7500rpm and 8.6Nm of torque at 5000rpm, mated to a four-speed gearbox.

Bajaj recently updated its entry-level motorcycle CT100 with Electric Start. Bajaj CT100 Electric Start has been launched with an introductory price tag of Rs 41,997 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Rajiv Bajaj, the managing director of Bajaj Auto, had hinted earlier that the refreshed versions of Bajaj Platina and V would make their entry into the market in September.