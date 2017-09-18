Xiaomi appears to be preparing to launch yet another premium smartphone as a mysterious device code named Chiron has been spotted on a benchmarking site with impressive specifications. It comes not long after the Chinese company released the 5.5-inch device called Redmi Note 5A and 6.44-inch Xiaomi Mi Max 2.

Nobody knows what name Xiaomi will give to the upcoming device but leaked information has hinted that it will be a premium smartphone with the latest technology.

According to the information given on GFXBench site, a mysterious device code named Chiron will sport a fingerprint sensor, a 5.6-inch touchscreen with 1,980x1,080 pixel resolution, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor clocking at 2.4GHz, houses an Adreno 540, and runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based MIUI operating system (perhaps MIUI 9).

The device is seen with 6GB RAM, 256GB internal memory, a 12MP main camera with 4,000x3000 picture resolution and 4K 2160p video recording, and a 5MP front-snapper with 2,592x1,944 resolution and QXGA (2,048x1,536) video recording. It will also support NFC, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, accelerometer, barometer, GPS and heart rate sensor.

Looking at the specifications, it could be Mi Note 3 which is expected to feature a dual-edge curved QHD super AMOLED screen with 2,560x1,440 pixels resolution, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor, an Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based MIUI 9 operating system, a 6GB/8GB RAM, and a 4,000mAh battery.

However, Xiaomi is yet to confirm if its new device codenamed Chiron is actually the upcoming Mi Note 3.