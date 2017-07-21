Social media giant Facebook is venturing into something new, according to its patent filing. The company is exploring a "modular electromechanical device" that can perform several functions, including as a smartphone, a speaker and a microphone.

Aimed at reducing electronic waste and repair cost, modular technology allows users to upgrade their device by adding or replacing different components independently in a modular design. Facebook Inc's new patent also said "the life cycle of conventional consumer electronics is expensive and wasteful" from a consumer perspective.

According to the new patent filing titled "Modular Electromechanical Device," the device can be used as a smartphone, speaker, microphone, touch pad, GPS System, display screen, and thermometer. It was filed in early 2016 and published by United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on July 20, 2017.

"The modular electromechanical device includes a chasis and a plurality of functional modules that can be connected to the chasis. Each module is associated with a different functionality," said the patent.

It went on to say that "the functionality of the modular electromechanical device is defined based on various attributes including the functionality of the different functional modules" and its sequence, and "pattern of traces formed within the chassis."

A series of modules can be added to the main chassis with the help of 3D printing and can perform multiple functions after downloading new software.

It may be recalled that Google initiated a modular smartphone called Project Ara a few years ago which got shelved last year. Now, Facebook seems to be eyeing a similar device.