Sonakshi Sinha is one of Bollywood's most actresses and she never fails to amaze her fans with her splendid Instagram pictures.

Be it her vacation pictures or her just-out-of-bed look, this Dabangg actress surely knows how to keep her fans mesmerised.

The gorgeous actress recently posted a throwback photo on her Instagram page, which will surely leave you gaping.

In the picture, Sonakshi is seen beating the heat by chilling in the ocean. "I must be a mermaid... i have no fear of depths and a great fear of shallow living" #mondayblues #throwback #waterbaby #sonastravels," she captioned the picture.

On the workfront, rumour has it that the Akira actress is keen on judging dance reality show Nach Baliye's new season. She was in talks with the makers and is likely to sign on the dotted line soon.

Sonakshi recently started shooting for her next film, a remake of the 1969 Ittefaq, starring Rajesh Khanna.

She will reportedly be balancing both the shooting schedule and the reality show.

"She has been informed that she will be required to shoot 26 episodes from March and will be balancing this with the promotion of Sunhil Sippy's Noor and the shoot of Abhay Chopra's Ittefaq," a source told Mumbai Mirror.