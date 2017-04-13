Kangana Ranaut is all set to play another powerful character as Rani Laxmibai in her upcoming movie. Now, a sketch of Kangana, that appears to be her look in the movie, is going viral on internet.

The picture is doing the rounds on social media, and is being shared as Kangana's look as Jhansi Ki Rani, Rani Laxmibai. The sketch presents the actress with short hair, a turban and accessories.

Reportedly titled, Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi, the biopic will be directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi. Although it is still not confirmed if the sketch showing Kangana as Rani Laxmibai is real or fake, the actress looks stunning in the new avatar.

The movie will showcase the brave lady's struggle for freedom from the British rule. Kangana has been undergoing rigorous training to do the character. Apart from learning sword fighting and other combat styles, Kangana has also been picking horse riding lessons.

Guys Checkout Actress Kangana Ranaut as Rani Laxmibai in her next pic.twitter.com/HbfqRCxHIN — Current Bollywood (@curentbollynews) 13 April 2017

Kangana till date has impressed her fans and critics with some brilliant performances in films like Queen, Tanu Weds Manu and its sequel. Now, fans are eagerly waiting to see the national award winning actress portray the legendary character on the big screen.

This will be the first time that Kangana will be seen doing some action sequences. It certainly is going to be one of the toughest roles to play for the diva. Shooting for the movie on Rani Laxmibai is expected to start in June this year.