The wait is over. Biking enthusiasts in India can finally set their eyes on the new Suzuki Intruder 150 cruiser motorcycle. For some time now, biking enthusiasts in the country have been hoping to catch a glimpse of the new Suzuki Intruder 150 with the only pointers coming from a leaked scanned brochure. But now, the bike has been caught on camera for the first time and the images offer a chance to see the model before its launch in the country in November.

Shared by the folks at GaadiWaadi, the images of Suzuki Intruder 150 have been taken from the rear angle. They reveal a dual exhaust and the bulky bumpy rear as seen in the earlier leaked images.

The new Suzuki Intruder 150 cruiser bike is poised for launch on November 7. The bike aims to grab a share of the entry-level 150cc cruiser segment, which has till now been the preserve of Bajaj Avenger 150.

Powering Suzuki Intruder 150 will be the same 154.9cc, single-cylinder engine of Gixxer, which currently churns out 14.5bhp at 8,000rpm and peak torque of 14Nm at 6,000rpm. However, the engine in the Intruder bike can be re-tuned as it will weigh more than the naked Gixxer.

The muscular body of the new Intruder is likely to be complemented with projector LED headlamp and raised instrument cluster and LED tail lamp. Expected to be offered at least in two colour options — silver and black, the new Suzuki Intruder 150 is likely to employ telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock unit in the rear, while the braking could be handled by disc brakes on both ends.

The production of the new Suzuki Intruder 150 has been started at the company's plant and the new cruiser is expected to make it to the showrooms soon. The new Intruder is expected to be priced at around Rs 1 lakh.