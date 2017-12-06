Japanese carmaker Suzuki could have shelved off its plans to launch the new version of its popular off-roader Jimny this year. But that has not kept auto enthusiasts from spying on. They have shifted gears too, and have come up with the new images of the 2018 Jimny. This time around, the images reveals the avatar in full might.

A Twitter handle 'hunfooli' has shared the images of what appears to be the new 2018 version of the Jimny. The pictures must have been taken right inside the plant where the model is being made. And we must say the Jimny still gets its boxy styling with circular headlamps and fog lamps at the front as before. The five-slat front grille is still intact, while the wheel arches have received plastic claddings.

At the rear, the new Jimny is expected to get bumper-integrated tail lamps and rear-mounted spare wheels. It is also expected to be available in dual-tone exterior colour options. The top-end variants of Jimny are likely to come with alloy wheels.

The new Jimny is expected to get multi-function steering wheel, touch-screen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, a twin-dial instrument cluster and more.

Under the hood, Suzuki's 1.0-litre BoosterJet petrol engine is likely to power the new Jimny with manual and automatic transmission options. Jimny is also expected to boast of an AllGrip Pro all-wheel-drive system for extreme off-roading.

The new off-roader from Suzuki is likely to be launched by May next year in the international markets. However, there is no word on the arrival of new Jimny in India.

Image: Motor1.com