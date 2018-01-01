Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma who are currently in South Africa for the former's series are enjoying the post-wedding phase to their fullest.

We got our hands on some pictures and videos from Cape Town where we can see Virat's bhangra dance with Shikhar Dhawan on the streets while Anushka Sharma poses with other wives.

Check it out:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married at a private ceremony in Italy on December 11. The wedding was attended by close family and a few friends as they wished their wedding to be a very private affair.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli said in a joint statement, "Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share this wonderful news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans and well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey."

The couple later hosted a reception in New Delhi for their relatives on December 21 followed by a reception for industry friends and cricketers in Mumbai on December 26.

The newlywed couple left for South Africa where Virat will start prepping for the upcoming series and Anushka will be returning in the first week of January to begin the next schedule of Anand L Rai's film with Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai.

She will also start prepping for Sui Dhaaga as the shooting for the same starts in February 2018 with Varun Dhawan. Anushka will also be busy with the marketing and promotions of Pari which is releasing on February 9.

Virat, on the other hand, will be playing the series in South Africa for two months which includes three Tests, six One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 International (T20I) matches.

At a press conference before going to South Africa, Virat, the Indian skipper was asked how difficult will it be for him to return to cricket post the marriage celebrations.

Replying to it, Virat said, "Not difficult at all, I was away for something (marriage) which is much more important. That is a period that will always remain special for both of us."

"Switching back to cricket is not difficult at all because it is in my blood like it is for every other team member and the team management as well, so getting back to professional front is not difficult at all," added the cricketer.