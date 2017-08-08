Star kids Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor are set to make their debuts on the silver screen next year. While Jhanvi signed her movie first, Sara won the Bollywood game of starting the shooting of the movie.

Sara will make her debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath. Her flick will reportedly go on floors on August 25.

On the other hand, Jhanvi will make her debut opposite Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khattar. They will appear in the Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat. The film's shooting is yet to begin.

"Kedarnath will go on floors on August 25. That's the plan for now. Sushant and Sara have already done a few workshops. She has an amazing screen presence," a source told DNA.

While there are no updates regarding Jhanvi's film, Sara's first look and a few details were already doing the rounds some time ago.

Kedarnath is believed to be a love story set in the course of a pilgrimage and obviously in the hilly terrains of Kedarnath as the name of the film suggests. The film will reportedly showcase the backdrop of one of the most prominent shrines of Lord Shiva.

It will be produced by Ekta Kapoor, who will join hands with KriArj Entertainment and director Abhishek Kapoor.

On the other hand, people who have watched Sairat will be aware of the story of Ishaan-Jhanvi's movie. It is based on a true story of honour killing. The Hindi rights of this Marathi flick have been acquired by Karan Johar.