Bigg Boss 11 has been witnessing a lot of drama as the contestants keep entertaining the audience with their antics. However, these contestants are not investing so much time and energy on the show for free. In fact, some of them get a hefty pay for keeping you entertained.

There are a total of 18 contestants in Bigg Boss 11. While some of them are commoners, a few of them are well known faces, and hence the celebrities get a good remuneration for their participation on the show.

Some of the most popular Bigg Boss 11 contestants are Hina Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma. One report in Bollywoodlife revealed the pay that these contestants are getting per week on Bigg Boss 11.

Being a much popular TV actress, Hina reportedly is the highest paid contestant this season with fees of over Rs 7 lakh every week. Here is the pay scale of the top five contestants on Bigg Boss 11, as per the report.

Hina, who is best known for her appearance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, reportedly is paid Rs 7-8 lakh per week on Bigg Boss 11.

Second highest paid celebrity on the show is Hiten with a pay of Rs 7-7.5 lakh every week. The actor is in the television industry for over a decade now.

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain fame Shilpa bags Rs 6-7 lakh per week for being part of Bigg Boss 11. However, considering the amount of spice she has been adding to the show, her salary is expected to rise soon.

Then comes Vikas, who reportedly is getting Rs 6-6.5 lakh per week. Last but not the least is Priyank. The Spiltsvilla fame has a considerable fan following and thus he gets a pay of Rs 4-4.5 lakh every week. Although he was the first contestant to be evicted from the show this season, it is being expected that Priyank will soon make a comeback.

Other celebrity contestants like Arshi Khan and Benafsha Soonawalla are paid less than the above mentioned ones but still they get good money, the report stated. Little popular commoners like Sshivani Durga and Sapna Chaudhary get remuneration of around Rs 20,000, depending on their performance over the week.

Earlier it was reported that Bigg Boss 11 host Salman Khan gets a whooping payment of Rs 11 crore per episode. However, there is no official confirmation yet on the salary of the host or the contestants.