After the Bombay High Court had raised questions on Sanjay Dutt's early release from jail, the Maharashtra government has now filed an affidavit justifying the decision.

The Maharashtra government has filed an affidavit at the Bombay High Court explaining that Sanjay's "good behaviour and discipline while in jail" was the reason for granting him early release, according to The Hindustan Times.

Advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni submitted the affidavit stating that the actor participated in "institutional activities" and completed all the work that was allotted to him during his jail term, and thus he was granted an early release as per the statutory rules.

Sanjay was sentenced to five years in jail, but he was released eight months earlier citing good conduct while being in Yerwada prison. While he was released in February 2016, Sanjay had been out of jail several times on parole during the term.

A hearing had taken place after Pune-based Pradeep Bhalekar, in a public interest litigation, challenged the repeated paroles granted to Sanjay during his jail term. Then the Bombay High Court had demanded a justification from the state government on letting Sanjay out before the term.

Sanjay's repeated paroles had also garnered much debate during his imprisonment. The actor was first sentenced to six years in jail along with a fine of Rs 25,000 by TADA court in Mumbai in 2007. The judgement was later challenged by Sanjay in Supreme Court, which reduced the jail term to five years.

However, Sanjay was granted as many as 90 days parole in 2013, followed by another 30 days in the same year. He was convicted for illegal possession and destruction of an AK-56 rifle during 1993 serial blasts case.