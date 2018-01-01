Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has topped the Television Rating Points (TRPs) after a really long time and the cast and crew are ecstatic about the same.

The show had been witnessing a downfall for several months now owing to its poor content. However, the dramatic death sequence of its lead character Ishita, played by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, has once again placed the show on top with a viewership of 7.3 million.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya to quit show due to her pregnancy?

It has beaten Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya that have been ruling the TRP charts for many months now.

Divyanka is thrilled with the show's success and to celebrate it she had the most amazing idea. Divyanka treated herself and husband Vivek Dahiya, who plays the role of ACP Abhishek on the show, with mouth-watering breakfast, India Forums reported.

Meanwhile, the sequence which placed the show on top was also trolled on Twitter. Many called the scene illogical. The scene showed doctors assuming a poisoned and paralysed Ishita to be dead and plan to conduct autopsy while she continues to scream in her mind not to hurt her.

In other news, Divyanka can rightly be called the queen of television with over six million followers on Instagram, which is the highest for any Indian TV actor. She took a break from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein recently to celebrate her 33rd birthday on December 14 in Thailand along with Vivek. The much-in-love couple made the most out of their trip and were sharing pictures from Phuket.