People using Zomato App must be aware that when the time allotted for delivering the food is over, Zomato asks its users whether they received the order or not. When you say 'no', they often reply you with a formal message stating something like, 'We are sorry for the delay' or 'We are working on your order'. However, recently a Zomato's customer care showed how to make the conversation interesting while you are waiting for your food.

A Facebook user shared the conversation he had with the Zomato Customer care. Instead of a formal reply, he received a sad emoticon. When the user responded saying, 'Come on. Am not playing the emoticons game."

The 'cool' Zomato customer care convinced the customer to bear with them by dramatically responding, "Nooo, I can't loose you," with a definite crying emoticon.

The conversation doesn't end there, like most of us, the customer was also in splits and responded by saying, "Hahahaha. You won't be loosing me anytime soon. Got my order! We are here for 'happily ever after story'."

The customer who definitely enjoyed the conversation with Zomato customer care, left a jealousy note mentioning about their competitive company Swiggy, "I won't lie but that Swiggy girl was drooling over me the other day."

Much like a jealous girlfriend, Zomato replied, "I hope you didn't revert back once she was flirting with you." Zomato further added, "I will add 400 INR Zomato credits in your Zomato wallet," if he assures that the next relationship will not be with Swiggy."

Read the conversation here:

Well, this is not the first time, last year too one of the Zomato's conversations went viral where the customer couldn't reach the restaurant from where he had ordered cigarettes. The customer said, "Yar tu kaise b krke do cigrattes bhijwa de yaar... bhadak ho rhi h".

The response of Zomato was, "Yar wo nae bhejenge :/ And smoking is injurious to health. It causes cancer." To which the customer said, "Thanks bhai tune Meri aankhein khol di!!!"