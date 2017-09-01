Turkish-German actress Sibel Kekilli, who is best known for her portrayal of Shae on HBO fantasy drama Game of Thrones, recently opened up about sexual harassment she has been facing on social media.
The 37-year-old actress played the character of a prostitute named Shae who was quite close to Tyrion Lannister. She also served as a handmaid to Sansa Stark in the drama.
The actress has reportedly been facing harassment for quite a long time — she is being targeted by the Turkish-Muslims. But she recently took to Instagram to speak up against it.
"I will no longer tolerate the threats, offensive and disgusting sex photos you send me," Kekilli proclaimed. "You are full of hatred and jealousy. You call yourselves Muslims, but you do not accept people, especially women or other faiths. You are full of sh*t .... I have pity on you, honestly. Stop following me."
According to a German tabloid Bild, Kekilli's parents belong to a Turkish mountain village.
The German actress added in her Instagram post: "All these hypercritical people have taken off their mask and shown their ugly faces."
Turkish version below: Dear all! thank you so much for your lovely support. You are so encouraging. Thanks for your love! This is the first and last post what I will say to the haters here on my account, most of them are unfortunately turkish people: I will not tolerate anymore your threats, abuse and disgusting sexual photos you send to me. You people who call yourself moslem, but you don't respect humans, especially women, or other religious beliefes. You are full of shit. You are bigoted, hypercritical, full of hate and jealousy! I feel pity for you! Honestly! Go and fu** yourself! And please unfollow my account! Her şeyden önce, hepinize güzel desteğiniz için çok teşekkür ederim. Beni cesaretlendiriyorsunuz. Sevginiz için teşekkürler! Çoğunluğu Türk halkından olmak üzere, hesabımdaki nefret içerikli mesajlara ilk ve son defa vereceğim cevabım aşağıdadır. Tehditlerinizi, istismarlarınızı ve iğrenç cinsel içerikli mesajlarınızı daha fazla tolere etmeyeceğim. Kendinizi Müslüman olarak tanımlayıp başka insanlara, özellikle kadınlara, ya da dinlere saygı duymuyorsunuz. Bağnaz, ikiyüzlü, nefret ve haset dolusunuz. Size acıyorum! Defolun gidin! Lütfen hesabımı takip etmeyi bırakın!
She was away from Instagram for a couple of days as she shared a photo with the caption: "Time to say goodbye for a little while."
Time to say goodbye for a little while. It seems that I really touched a soft spot with my last two posts. The good thing: all those hypercritical people just took off the masks and showed their ugly faces. I am not willing to explain everything here again, but the whole thing comes down to one point: No matter what a woman did or does, it is always HER life and HER body. Wearing miniskirts, sitting alone on a bus, drinking beer in the public - that does not mean that anyone is allowed to abuse her neither physically nor psychologically. Thank you to all my dear fans for their tireless support. I love you. . Kısa bir süreliğine veda etme zamanı... Öyle görünüyor ki paylaştığım son iki gönderiyle çok hassas bir konuya değinmişim. İyi yanı şu ki bütün o ikiyüzlüler, maskelerini çıkarıp çirkin yüzlerini gösterdiler. Burada her şeyi yeni baştan açıklamaya hiç niyetim yok, ama her şey tek bir sonuca varıyor: bir kadın ne yapmış veya yapıyor olursa olsun, bu sadece ve sadece ONUN hayati ve ONUN bedenidir. Mini etek giymek, otobüste yalnız başına oturmak, sokak ortasinda bira içmek- bunlar onu fiziksel veya psikolojik olarak taciz etme hakkını kimseye vermez. Bıkmadan usanmadan beni destekleyen bütün hayranlarıma çok teşekkür ederim. Sizi seviyorum.
This is not the first time the actress raised her voice against misogyny. In 2006, she was verbally attacked by a spectator while delivering a speech about physical and mental violence, according to a report in German newspaper Der Tagesspiegel.
The actress was saying: "I have seen that physical and mental violence is seen as normal in a Muslim family. Sadly, violence in Islam is part of the cultural heritage," when a protester interrupted the speech and spat back: "Islam has nothing to do with violence! You insult our people!"