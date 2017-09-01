Turkish-German actress Sibel Kekilli, who is best known for her portrayal of Shae on HBO fantasy drama Game of Thrones, recently opened up about sexual harassment she has been facing on social media.

The 37-year-old actress played the character of a prostitute named Shae who was quite close to Tyrion Lannister. She also served as a handmaid to Sansa Stark in the drama.

The actress has reportedly been facing harassment for quite a long time — she is being targeted by the Turkish-Muslims. But she recently took to Instagram to speak up against it.

"I will no longer tolerate the threats, offensive and disgusting sex photos you send me," Kekilli proclaimed. "You are full of hatred and jealousy. You call yourselves Muslims, but you do not accept people, especially women or other faiths. You are full of sh*t .... I have pity on you, honestly. Stop following me."

According to a German tabloid Bild, Kekilli's parents belong to a Turkish mountain village.

The German actress added in her Instagram post: "All these hypercritical people have taken off their mask and shown their ugly faces."

She was away from Instagram for a couple of days as she shared a photo with the caption: "Time to say goodbye for a little while."

This is not the first time the actress raised her voice against misogyny. In 2006, she was verbally attacked by a spectator while delivering a speech about physical and mental violence, according to a report in German newspaper Der Tagesspiegel.

The actress was saying: "I have seen that physical and mental violence is seen as normal in a Muslim family. Sadly, violence in Islam is part of the cultural heritage," when a protester interrupted the speech and spat back: "Islam has nothing to do with violence! You insult our people!"