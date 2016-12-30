If you wish to send a kiss to your long-distance lover over the internet, but cannot get past the emojis and video calls from your phone, researchers at City University London have a revolutionary method to share physical kisses over the internet.

Sounds impossible? Well, not after you read about the tiny gadget that plugs into your iPhone (for now) to send physical kisses of sorts to your lover residing miles away from you. The researchers at the university's Imagineering Lab launched Kissenger, a plug-in device that mimics a real kiss using pressure sensors and actuators.

We know what you are thinking, but we would like to stop you right there. The simulation is only available for a polite peck on the cheek and not for use of your tongue. You will still need to book a flight to share that level of intimacy.

Kissenger works by pairing with a messaging application on the smartphone and there is a silicone pad at the bottom of the dock for you to register a kiss. When you kiss the pad, the gadgets uses its sensors to register the pressure from different parts of the lips and replicates the exact one on the recipient's Kissenger. The recipient can feel the kiss by pressing the gadget to the lips or cheek.

It certainly means that a sender and a recipient need a Kissenger each to send and receive kisses over the internet. Also, the gadget is currently available only for iOS devices. Since it plugs into the 3.5mm headphone jack of the iPhones, the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus users won't be supported.

If you'd like a demo of Kissenger, watch this video below: