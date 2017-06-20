The affordable smartphone industry in India has welcomed many worthy devices in the recent months. Xiaomi's Redmi 4A and Redmi 4 smartphones and Motorola's Moto C series stand out in the crowd, but there's another player trying to make its mark in this category.

Intex launched a new budget smartphone on Tuesday, which is rich in features and carries an affordable price tag. Intex Aqua S3 – the latest offering in the company's Aqua series – supports a high capacity charger (2Amp) to quickly charge the device, mimicking the fast charging feature found in premium smartphones these days.

Intex Aqua S3 runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box and includes power optimisation features such as the Doze power saving mode to keep the handset going for long.

"With Aqua S3 model having high capacity charger, we have ensured that your smart phone doesn't go off and provides endless entertainment — the biggest advantage otherwise found in feature phones. Intex has always kept consumers first and so have always come up with practical features for its devices. The Aqua S3 is also powered with latest Android Nougat and front LED flash for the ubiquitous users to enjoy seamless experience and become a customer's delight."

Other highlights of the Aqua S3 include miFon security, which the company claims combines nine security features. It offers lost phone tracker even when there is no phone data, missing phone siren, antivirus, data backup and clicks selfie of the thief and emails it to the owner.

If you're an entertainment buff, there's Gaana, and photo enthusiasts can use Vistoso image editing feature to add an artistic touch to images.

In addition to these unique features, Aqua S3 has a decent spec configuration. It includes a 5-inch HD IPS display, an 8MP rear-facing snapper, 5MP front camera with LED flash, and a 2,450mAh battery. It is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core chipset, 2GB RAM and offers 16GB expandable storage.

The 4G VoLTE smartphone comes in champagne gold colour and it is available at a price of Rs. 5,777.