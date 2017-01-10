Hero MotoCorp has removed Maestro scooter from its official website, suggesting the company is set to discontinue the sales of the 110cc scooter Maestro in India. Hero, which has added Maestro Edge to its scooter portfolio in 2015, was selling Maestro alongside the new scooter.

Rumour has it, that the company, which spilt from Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, was mulling to take Maestro off Hero's portfolio for quite some time now as the scooter works on Honda's engine technology. Though the removal of the Maestro from its website does not come as a surprise, this is the first time it has become so evident.

The Maestro packs Honda Activa's 109cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, single cylinder engine, which can generate a power of 8bhp at 7500rpm and a peak torque of 9.10Nm at 5500rpm. Hero now has only one scooter, Pleasure, in its line-up with Honda's engine.

Meanwhile, the new Maestro Edge, an indigenously developed model, has company's own 110.9cc single-cylinder engine, tuned to dish out a power of 8bhp at 8000rpm and a peak torque of 8.30Nm at 6500rpm and is mated to a CVT transmission. The Hero's first completely in-house developed scooter has been a hit in the market and clocked over 1 lakh unit of sales within six months of its launch.

Hero Maestro Edge measures 1,841mm in length, 695mm in width, 1,190mm in height and has a wheelbase of 1,261mm. With the removal of the Maestro from its website, Hero will now have only three scooters in its list—Hero Pleasure, Duet and the Maestro Edge.