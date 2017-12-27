Salman Khan is considered to be one of the wittiest Bollywood superstars and is known for his spontaneous responses too. One such incident during the shoot of Salaam-E-Ishq proved the same.

The director of the film had once addressed Salman as Shah Rukh Khan, following which the former's response was epic.

When Salman and the entire crew was all set to shoot, director Nikkil Advani made a goof-up addressing the Sultan actor as Shah Rukh. Just when Salman was set to give the shot, Advani said, "Ok Shah Rukh, ready." according to Mumbai Mirror.

The report stated that other junior artists got extremely scared thinking that Salman would react very strongly to it. However, Sallu bhai instead gave a witty response to everyone's surprise.

"Ready Karan, let's shoot," is what Salman said. The actor referred Advani as Karan Johar, showing his funny side and gave back the director in his own way.

Salman is celebrating his 52nd birthday on Wednesday. The actor kept the celebration low-key in the presence of close friends and family at his Panvel farmhouse.

Apart from his birthday celebrations, Salman is also in news for his latest release Tiger Zinda Hai's superb box office collection. The movie has been having a brilliant run at the commercial circuits and crossed Rs 100-crore mark in just three days.

Cashing on the festive season, Tiger Zinda Hai also featuring Katrina Kaif became the biggest Bollywood first-weekend opener of 2017. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie is a sequel of Ek Tha Tiger.

One big announcement has also been made on the superstar's birthday. Salman's next film has been announced, which is titled Bharat. It will again be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who made Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

To be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Atul Agnihotri, Bharat will be released on Eid 2019.