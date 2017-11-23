Apple's iPhone X has set new design goals for other OEMs as the bezel-less smartphones have gained mainstream attention. From Xiaomi's Mi MIX 2 to Essential Phone, only premium smartphones are offering truly bezel-less phones while budget and mid-range devices are getting full screens with 18:9 aspect ratio.

Falling on the lines of iPhone X and Mi MIX 2 designs, Panasonic is going to launch a smartphone of its own that'll highlight edge-to-edge display. After revealing plans to launch 20 smartphones by the end of this year, the company is hosting an event on November 29 to launch the Eluga C smartphone.

From the invite shared by ePrice, it is clear that the Eluga C is going to have a three-sided edge-to-edge display. The event is being held in Taiwan, and the phone's international launch is in flux right now.

Since the Eluga C's front design is clearly shown in the invite, we can conclude a few things. Besides the edge-to-edge display, the Eluga C will sport a physical home button, which will naturally integrate a fingerprint scanner, below the display. The bottom bezel also accommodates a selfie camera, which appears identical to the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2.

Just above the display, there's a standard earpiece, which is not easily visible in the thin borderline. From the image, it is hard to determine whether the Eluga C is going to sport an 18:9 aspect ratio, but it's only a matter of few days before Panasonic throws more light on the missing pieces in the puzzle.

There are questions over how the Eluga C is going to be different than the other bezel-less phones in the market. To answer that Panasonic boasted about its AI-based personal digital assistant Arbo in August.

Arbo competes with Google Assistant and Apple's Siri, and the company offered it in Eluga A3 and A3 Pro devices earlier this year. It is not silly to assume Panasonic will bring its AI-powered Arbo to the upcoming Eluga C, which is going to be the first bezel-less smartphone in the company's portfolio.

Since Panasonic has maintained a competitive pricing strategy for all of its smartphones, the Eluga C is also likely to get an affordable price tag. Stay tuned.