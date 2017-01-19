Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh's Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza is finally coming to an end after one-and-half years of run. The comedy show had received backlash from several Bollywood celebrities for its format and insensitive humour, which resulted in many celebrities refusing to promote their films on the show. Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza is likely to go off air around the same time as Bigg Boss 10.

After Hrithik and Akshay, Jacqueline refuses to appear on Comedy Nights Bachao?

And now reports have been doing the rounds that the controversial show will be replaced by children's comedy show titled Chhote Miyan, which is making a comeback after eight years. The first season of Chhote Miyan was judged by Mahima Choudhary and Sachin Pilgaonkar.

The new season of the stand-up comedy show will feature children aged four to 14 and will be judged by Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia. The auditions have already begun and shooting will kick-start from the last week of January. Chhote Miyan will be hosted by Bharti.

Talking about the show, Neha told Pune Mirror: "It will be reflective of the person I am. Since the shoot will be only once a week, it doesn't affect school and other schedules."

About replacing another comedy show, Neha, who had earlier hosted Comedy Circus show and was the gang leader of MTV Roadies, said: "It's always exciting to have new content on TV. We are focussing on making people laugh and not comparing ourselves with any other show."