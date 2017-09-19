Apple's best work so far, the iPhone X, was unveiled on September 12, making a sizable dent in the smartphone industry. The bezel-less iPhone – first of its kind – was commended and judged by admirers and critics alike.

But is the iPhone X truly bezel-less? Well, it's worth a debate. The iPhone X is clearly more bezel-less than any other smartphone in the market right now, but there's a slight disruption at the top, which is hard to ignore.

The hideous notch sitting at the top of the iPhone X has its own importance. In fact, it is one of the tiniest yet most important elements of the iPhone X, which accommodates various sensors, front camera, IR camera, Dot projector and more used for selfies and facial recognition.

Despite its great use-case in the iPhone X, the notch stands out for its unsightliness in what is otherwise a beautiful work of art. Amidst series of trolls Apple received over the past few days, an Android developer has come up with a smart one.

The developer launched an app called "Xoutof10" that brings iPhone X-like notch to Android notification screen. If you've been wondering the use of this new app, the developer has a pretty straight answer for that.

"You, the average Android user, probably had a laugh on Apple users about the new camera bump that covers the screen's content. Well, you won't pay 999$ just to test it. And now, you don't need to!" the developer writes on GitHub.

The XOutof10 app is available as a free download either via GitHub or Google Play Store. It is compatible with every Android smartphone running Android Marshmallow and higher, but it is not designed to work its best with Android Oreo.

It's clear that some things need to be done without reason. Are you going to download this app to troll your pro-iPhone friends or even get a hang of how this notch feels in real-world cases if you're considering buying an iPhone X? Let us know in the comments below.