The concept of time travel has been explored by many filmmakers in fiction. However, here is a man who claims to have time travelled for real! Yes, you heard it right.

Well, that's not all, he particularly travelled back in time to inform the people of earth about the alien invasion that will happen soon. It partly sounds like a Terminator script., this is not a new plot of a movie; a man named Bryant Johnson of Casper, Wyoming actually claimed so.

Meet Bryant Johnson from Casper, Wyoming, who made this weird claim after he was arrested for public intoxication. Police arrested the man on Monday at 10.30pm. He told the police that he was from the year 2048 and here to warn the people that aliens will be arriving soon.

He further said that people should leave the place as soon as possible.

Johnson was allegedly found with a blood alcohol content of 0.136 percent and was eventually transported to the Natrona County Detention Center. Adding a pinch of his own logic, he explained that he was able to travel through time because his body was filled with alcohol by aliens.

He went on to claim that he stood on a 'giant pad' and was then transported to the year 2017.

Here's the, even more, funnier part. According to him, he was supposed to land in 2018 but ended in 2017; may be due to turbulence.

He didn't specify an exact date or time for the arrival of the aliens and refused to speak with nurses or doctors. Instead, he insisted on meeting with 'the president' of the town, the police said.

Officers said that the man had watery, bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and smelled like alcohol. Before the arrest, Johnson had posted a number of pictures of aliens on his Facebook page.

The joke could be on us if this turns out to be true.