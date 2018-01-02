Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is currently ruling the industry and is one of the top divas. Her versatile acting skills and sense of choosing good scripts have brought her so far in the industry. Also, Alia has a good fashion sense.

The actress is one of those actresses who will rarely fall into the worst dressed categories at an event. With her cute face, almost every outfit suits her. The best part is the diva seems to be down to earth person, who is like any other young girl.

How we like to repeat clothes or accessories that we love; similarly Alia likes to carry her 'Happy' Eddie Parker clutch worth Rs 95,000.

She not only carries the clutch at private parties but also at big events. We have noticed that this box clutch seems to be her favourite accessory as she has carried it four times till date. It may be more than four as well.

Take a look at the photos showing Alia repeating her yellow 'Happy' clutch:

Meanwhile, the actress is shooting for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Israel. A few fan pages have shared the pictures of the duo on social media.

It is in those photos where we noticed Alia carrying her favourite yellow clutch. Alia and Ranbir are seen posing with a little fan and the yellow clutch is placed on a platform behind the actress.

This year, Alia will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi opposite Vicky Kaushal. The film is based on the book Calling Sehmat, which is a story of a Kashmiri girl getting married to an Army officer and is set during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.