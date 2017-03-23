Ajay Devgn roped in Parineeti Chopra for Golmaal Again (Golmaal 4) and it is likely to revive the actress' apparently sinking career. However, Ajay taking Parineeti on board also appears to be a sweet dig at Priyanka Chopra, who had once ditched the actor for Akshay Kumar.

According to Deccan Chronicle, Ajay and Priyanka were supposed to work together in an untitled movie a decade ago. Although the actress had shot some scenes for the film, she had later abandoned the project as she had gotten an offer to work with Akshay in another movie, the report added.

Priyanka had to make a choice as the dates were clashing, and she had chosen Akshay over Ajay, the report said. The Shivay actor and PeeCee have reportedly not been in talking terms ever since.

Ajay reportedly suggested Priyanka's sister Parineeti's name for Golmaal Again, and eventually Rohit Shetty got her on board. Has Ajay got over Priyanka's decade-old deceit or it is the actor's way of taking a jibe at the diva?

Although there is a probability that casting Parineeti in Golmaal Again has no connection with Ajay's cold war with Priyanka, it is less likely that the national-award winning actor would forget the old incident.

While the male stars include Ajay, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor and Kunal Khemu, Tabu and Parineeti have joined the Golmaal cast for the first time.