Micromax is expanding its Bharat smartphone series, and the new device focuses on battery to compete against Xiaomi's latest Redmi 5A. On the day Xiaomi is launching its widely-touted "Desh Ka Smartphone", Micromax is trying to steal some limelight with a teaser for its upcoming Bharat 5 smartphone.

We received Bharat 5's teaser hinting directly at the battery of the smartphone. Rumours suggest that Micromax might pack a large 5,000mAh battery inside Bharat 5 that'll easily last up to two days with mixed usage. It is natural the Bharat 5 smartphone is going to be a budget-friendly device targeted mainly towards the budget-conscious shoppers – an area which has widely been dominated by Xiaomi's smartphones.

While it seems hard to beat Xiaomi in the budget smartphone game, Micromax appears to have sought out a fool-proof strategy. The Bharat 5 is expected to have a dual camera setup on the back, which will combine two 5MP lenses, and the front portion of the handset will sport a look similar to its predecessor.

Dual Power. Dual Fun. Re-imagine your selfies like never before. #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/02VXSAyGss — Micromax India (@Micromax_Mobile) November 13, 2017

With massive battery and dual cameras, Micromax is poised to take charge of the budget smartphone segment. Other details about the Bharat 5 remain unknown, but the official unveiling is set for December 1 so there's little time to kill.

The pricing of the Bharat 5 will determine how competitive the new Micromax smartphone will be against the Xiaomi's latest entrant – Redmi 5A – which starts at Rs. 4,999. At that price, the Redmi 5A offers a 5-inch HD display, 13MP main camera, 5MP selfie snapper, 3,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 425 chipset with 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage.

And if the previous Bharat smartphone is any indication, the upcoming Bharat 5 will be affordable.

Micromax Bharat 4, with its low-end features, was priced at Rs. 4,999. The 4G VoLTE smartphone came with a 5-inch HD display, a MediaTek MT6737 processor, 3GBR AM, 16GB storage, 5MP front and rear cameras and a 2,500mAh battery. Stay tuned for updates.