Prasoon Joshi-led CBFC has reportedly banned the movie titled X Zone as it is loaded with sex and sleaze. Reports stated that the movie had a frontal nude scene of actress Hrishita Bhatt.

When Prasoon replaced Pahlaj Nihalani as the CBFC chief, it was assumed that all the Bollywood movies would easily make it through and be granted certificate, regardless of the content. However, X Zone has become the first Bollywood film to be banned under the new CBFC team.

According to SKJ Bollywood News, CBFC decided to ban X Zone for explicitly featuring sex and nudity, which included Hrishita Bhatt baring her front. The report also quoted a source saying that a lot might have changed in the functioning of CBFC but "sleaze won't get passed. That won't change".

Hrishita had made her Bollywood debut in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Asoka. After that she featured in many movies including Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, Ab Tak Chhappan and Jigyaasa among others.

Recently, former CBFC head Pahlaj Nihalani was in the news for presenting erotic thriller Julie 2. While he had claimed himself to be a guardian of "Indian culture" during his tenure in the board, Nihalani was vehemently trolled for associating with an adult movie.

In his defence, Nihalani had stated that Julie 2 is an adult family film, and should be granted an A certificate but without any cuts. However, he was known for recommending multiple cuts in movies when he was in office.