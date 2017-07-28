Kriti Sanon recently shared a dance video on social media, wishing the Mubarakan team. The actress was seen dancing to the song Hawa Hawai. However, an actress and self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan, aka KRK, took to Twitter to troll the diva.

Kriti was seen dancing on a bed in her own "bindass" mode. While most of her fans liked the Bareilly Ki Barfi actress' act, KRK tweeted the video with an insulting caption.

"Ye Dekho Kiriti Bechari, Raabta Ke flop Hone Ke Baad, mentally disturb Ho Gayee hai! [sic]," KRK tweeted.

While KRK is known for making such mocking comments on Twitter, another actress cum model also shared the critic's tweet, with an even more demeaning comment.

Bhairavi Goswami-- her Wikipedia profile describes her as an actress-model and animal rights activist-- took a nasty dig on Kriti.

"She is really behaving like a deranged woman. How did she become an actress. No headlight, no bumper. Even college students look better," Bhairavi tweeted.

she is really behaving like a deranged woman. How did she become an actress. No headlight, no bumper?. Even college students look better https://t.co/SAPEuv80sc — Bhairavi Goswami (@bhairavigoswami) July 22, 2017

Although Kriti did not respond to two comments, some of the actress' fans slammed Bhairavi saying at least the Raabta actress is much more popular than she is. Kriti, who had made Bollywood debut opposite Tiger Shroff in Heropanti, has become quite successful in a very short span of time.

Although her last release Raabta had bombed at the box office, Kriti will next be seen in Bareilly Ki Barfi.