The government on Friday announced another list of 30 cites for development as smart cities taking the total cities picked up so far to 90 under the Smart City Mission launched on June 25, 2015. Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram topped the list and Chhattisgarh's new capital Naya Raipur came second, according to government release.

Announcing the new batch of smart cities at a National Workshop on Urban Transformation, Minister of Urban Development and Housing & Urban Poverty Alleviation M Venkaiah Naidu said the 30 cities announced on Friday would require a total investment of Rs 57,393 crore as proposed under the respective smart city plans. This includes Rs 46,879 crore for ensuring core infrastructure in areas identified by citizens for area-based development and Rs 10,514 crore for technology-based solutions to improve governance , service delivery and utilisation of infrastructure.

With this, the total investment approved under the Smart City plans of 90 cities has gone up to Rs 1,91,155 crore.

Naidu said that 45 cities contested for 40 available Smart City slots but only 30 were selected to ensure feasible and workable plans that match the aspirations of the citizens as directed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while launching the mission.

Amaravathi, the capital of Andhra Pradesh was fourth on the list, while Puducherry finally made it to the government's Smart City agenda by clinching the eighth spot. Bengaluru was in the 14th position on the list.

Both capitals of Jammu & Kashmir, Jammu and Srinagar, made it to the list, while Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's constituency Rae Bareli could not find a place, as it has been shortlisted to contest for the remaining 10 slots.

Naidu said 20 cities will slug it out for the remaining 10 slots under the Smart City Mission. These are Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh), Biharsharif (Bihar), Diu (Daman & Diu), Silvassa (Dadra and Nager Haveli), Kavaratti (Lakshadweep), Navi Mumbai, Greater Mumbai and Amaravati (Maharashtra), Imphal (Manipur), Shillong (Meghalaya), Dindigul and Erode(Tamil Nadu), Bidhannagar, Durgapur and Haldia (West Bengal), Meerut, Rai Bareli, Ghaziabad, Sharanpur and Rampur (UP).

A full list of the 30 cities in the latest list of the Smart City Mission: