Here's a really different journey; a mother and a son transformed into father and daughter.

The duo opened up about their gender conversion in an interview with a leading Australian current affair show 60 Minutes.

The father-daughter duo, named Eric and Corey Maison, from Detroit, surmounted a lot of difficulties for years while coming to terms with their gender.

Just like the male protagonist in the movie The Danish Girl, Corey didn't feel comfortable being a boy and was more attracted to dolls, high heels and make-up.

He faced a lot of bullying when he was a fifth grader. One of the kids even asked him to kill himself and nobody would miss him, but with the help of a supportive and caring family, Corey got over the negativity.

Today Corey is a proud transgender and an inspiring public figure who also spreads awareness against bullying transgender children.

"I wanted to make my parents proud of who I am, but I thought that they would not like me," Corey told Tara Brown on 60 Minutes.

Two reasons made Eric change his mind to transform into a man and become a father, deep inside he always wished he was a man and was motivated by Corey's bold move to have his gender changed.

Eric is a mother of five, she revealed on the show 60 Minutes that she hated being pregnant and wished she had cancer so she could get a mastectomy done.

Eric's wishes and feelings to become a man turned stronger after he watched a documentary on a teen transgender Jazz Jennings, who is an LGBT rights activist and an American YouTube personality and spokesmodel.

"The first feeling was relief, the second was terror," he told 9news.com.au.

"Fear for what my future would hold, fear for how my family and children would, fear for what the rest of my life was going to look like," he added.

He underwent a double masectomy and is feeling much better about himself now, his husband Les Maison also supported his decision.

"I fell in love with the person. She was beautiful as a woman, but equally beautiful on the inside," Les Maison said, according to the nypost.com.

Eric stated being upset only about one thing, ie, not being educated about transgenderism earlier.

Corey Maison gives away a significant message in this video, while sharing her story: