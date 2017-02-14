The Indian smartphone market is on a rapid growth path, but it still does not match the demand for feature phones in the price-sensitive market. Feature phones still outsell smartphones in India for various reasons, such as affordability, low repair costs, ease of use and extended battery.

The demand has made Intex expand its strong feature phone portfolio with two new models on Tuesday, February 14, which improve on the two most important features in a phone. Intex Turbo Selfie+ and Ultra 4000i are designed for people with demands for a great camera and a longer lasting than the long-lasting battery life in feature phones.

"In India, feature phones still outsell smartphones owing to their reliability, affordability, ease-of-use, long battery life and minimal repair costs. Intex has been known for its robust and feature-packed feature phone portfolio catering to consumers in Tier 2&3 cities and the hinterland. We are sure the innovative practical features being offered in Turbo Selfie+ and Ultra 4000i models will prove to be a delight for consumers," Nidhi Markanday, director & business head, Intex Technologies, said in a statement.

The specifications of both Intex Turbo Selfie+ and Ultra 4000i are pretty standard, but they both have their biggest selling points. The Turbo Selfie+ features a rear and selfie camera with flash, while the Ultra 4000i makes an impression with its powerful 4000mAh battery, which acts as a power bank. There's a 6-LED flash in the Ultra 4000i to help you explore new places without running out of juice.

Both phones are equipped with SOS function, FM, Handset Lock, Smart Divert, 64GB expandable storage, and multi-language support for up to 22 regional languages. The Turbo Selfie+ has a 2.4-inch TFT display and the Ultra 4000i has a slightly larger 2.8-inch screen. A 1,450mAh battery powers the selfie-centric feature phone by Intex.

Both phones are available only in black. The pricing is the most interesting part. The Turbo Selfie+ can be bought for just Rs. 1,490 (around $22) while the Ultra 4000i costs Rs. 1,790 ($26 approx.).