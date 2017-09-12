Aamir Khan's Dil Chahta Hai that also features Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna is one of the best new age movies. All the characters in the film were much loved by the audience. However, it has now been revealed that neither Aamir nor Saif were the original choices for the movie.

Farhan Akhtar, who directed Dil Chahta Hai, recently revealed at a chat show called No Filter Neha that Aamir and Saif were not the original choice to play the characters of Akash and Sameer respectively.

In fact, Akshaye Khanna was supposed to appear as Akash, Hrithik Roshan as Sameer, and Abhishek Bachchan as Siddharth. But later, Aamir and Saif replaced Hrithik and Abhishek in the film's cast.

"I wanted Akshaye Khanna to play Akash, Hrithik Roshan for Sameer and Abhishek Bachchan for Siddharth (Sid). But films was made with a cast which was not on your wish list," Farhan said.

However, after watching Aamir, Saif and Akshaye playing their respective characters in the movie so well, it is hard to imagine anyone else in their shoes. Meanwhile, Farhan is currently promoting his next movie Lucknow Central, which is slated to be released on September 15.

On the other side, after winning accolades for Dangal, Aamir has been busy shooting for Thugs of Hindostan that also features Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Aamir's next release is Secret Superstar, in which he will be seen playing an extended cameo. Dangal famed Zaira Wasim will play the lead character in the film.