The first trailer for much-awaited comic book movie and Tom Hardy's Venom has been released. Sony's first Spider-Man spin-off movie revolves around a reporter named Eddie Brock, whose body is possessed by an alien symbiote named Venom.

While the Venom trailer looks promising, there was no glimpse of Hardy's Venom avatar. Fans around the world are extremely disappointed as they were eagerly waiting to witness Hardy's mutated avatar rather than human form as they last saw Venom symbiote in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3 in 2007, which was portrayed by Topher Grace.

Here are some fans reactions. Take a look.

So that #Venom trailer kinda sucked.



How can you tease the movie without showing the character?



GG Sony... You deserve to be sold at this point. — Matt Jarbo (@mundanematt) February 8, 2018

When the #Venom trailer doesn't have Venom in it pic.twitter.com/6MCwC5jKuQ — Josh K. Elliott (@joshkelliott) February 8, 2018

Not seeing Venom in the trailer isn't the issue. It's just a bad teaser. #Venom — Brandon (@TheSpiderBran) February 9, 2018

The first trailer for Venom movie offers very less information and teases some hints about the super hero's origin. The trailer, which is one minute 45 second long, shows the actor lying on a hospital bed as some quick flashbacks suggest he was in some kind of accident following a high-speed motorcycle chase.

Apart from Hardy, we got a glimpse of Eddie Brock's wife Ann Weying aka four-time Oscar nominee Michelle Williams. Also, the Night Of actor Riz Ahmed is certainly playing an intense villainous character in the movie. He is seen standing in front of a group of scientists with an evil smile on his face.

Directed by Zombieland helmer Ruben Fleischer, Venom is slated to be released in the UK and US on October 5, 2018.

The Venom symbiote has already appeared in many Spider-Man comics since its inception in 1988. Since then, Eddie Brock aka Venom has appeared alongside Spider-Man, Deadpool, Hulk, Iron Man and many superheroes.