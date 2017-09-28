Ajay Devgn and his team have been busy in promoting Golmaal Again, and now Salman Khan too has promoted the film. The movie includes something that is associated with Salman, and hence it is like mutual help for either.

Salman shared a photo on Twitter that includes the star cast of Golmaal Again — Ajay, Parineeti Chopra, Awshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Khemu . All of them are posing with Being Human cycles — products of Salman's foundation.

Salman in his tweet expressed gratitude to the entire team of the Rohit Shetty directorial for using Being Human cycles in Golmaal Again. So, while the Golmaal Again team promoted Being Human cycles by using them in the movie, Salman returned the favour by tweeting about the film.

It is the fourth instalment of the successful franchise, and this time two new faces — Parineeti and Tabu — have been roped in. The trailer of Golmaal Again released some time ago, and had got good response from viewers.

The trailer had suggested that the film would be a horror-comedy with "no logic and only magic" — as the tagline says.

It has been over 10 years since the first instalment of the Golmaal franchise released, and needless to say all the films have been entertaining and left viewers in splits.

This is the first time Ajay will be seen romancing Parineeti in a film. She replaced Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was the female lead in the previous part. Slated to be released this Diwali, Golmaal Again will have a box office clash with Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar.