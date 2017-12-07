Former Australian tennis star Lleyton Hewitt sang praise about Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, as the duo has been superb in 2017. He has been so impressed by Federer, especially, and questioned if he is normal.

Federer and Nadal have played some astonishing tennis this season, winning two grand slams each. Besides the grand slams, the Swiss and Spaniard ace also won five and four ATP titles respectively.

"You wouldn't think so but I don't know if those two are normal, especially Roger. At his age, he's wound back the clock. Even against Rafa, he's done the best he ever has against him. I wouldn't say there's anything those two can't do," express.co.uk quoted Hewitt as saying.

Though they might have been helped by some injuries to players like Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic, one cannot take anything away from the world number 1 and 2. They were in their zone in 2017.

Federer enjoyed his game like no other. He was at his menacing best from the baseline, hitting some incredible groundstrokes. The same can be said for Nadal, who lit up the crowd with his amazing running and returns on the court.

The two players are going to be favourites for the first grand slam of the year, Australian Open 2018. Djokovic and Murray, who were poor in 2017, will be keen to get back to their winning ways in 2018.

The year 2017 witnessed the best out of Federer and Nadal. Can the duo continue their merry ways next year too?